BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The man who killed Alfred and Paula Latessa in August on the Vestal Parkway is going to trial.

Today in Broome County Court, Stephen M. Moran, 32 of Binghamton, was arraigned before a judge and charged by indictment with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, and other related charges.

Moran is accused of driving on August 8th on the Vestal Parkway at excessive speed, while intoxicated, resulting in a crash that killed the Latessa’s.

Moran, who appeared with his attorney, plead not guilty to all charges.

He faces 8 ⅓ to 25 years in New York State prison if convicted.

“Normally the District Attorney’s Office does not comment on Indictments, however, I believe

the public has a right to be informed of the status of cases such as this. This was an extensive investigation involving the Vestal Police Department, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Binghamton University police and other agencies. The tragic events of August 8th, 2022, that resulted in the deaths of two innocent people will now move through the court system. We are

currently in the discovery phase and defense counsel will be filing pre-trial motions. No trial

date has been set,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.