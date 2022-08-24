VESTAL, NY – Workers at a Starbucks in Vestal say they’ve successfully unionized.

According to a release from Starbucks Workers United, employees at store number 7656 on the Parkway across from the Townsquare Mall voted 9 to 4 with 2 challenged ballots to form a union.



The workers filed for a union election back in May claiming mistreatment by the company.



In particular, they say their hours were drastically cut after Starbucks brought in employees from another Parkway location near the University Plaza that was closed for renovations.



Workers also claim that they were subjected to retaliation for their union organizing.



The election was held using mail-in ballots that were sent out on August 2nd and opened and counted on August 24th.

The employees will be members of Starbucks Workers United, a part of Workers United, which is an affiliate of SEIU.



The company has a week to file any objections after which workers will form a bargaining committee in an effort to negotiate a contract.



Starbucks released the following statement in response: “We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. We respect our partner’s right to organize and are committed to following the NLRB process.”