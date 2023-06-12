BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Woman pleads guilty for Grand Larceny after stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty

In Broome County Court, Shawntisha M. Gray, 31 of Syracuse, entered a plea of guilty to felony Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. Gray admitted that on March 22, 2023, she and another female entered Ulta Beauty on the Vestal Parkway and stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise.

Gray and her companion entered the store, put numerous bottles of men’s and women’s fragrance bottles into their bags and fled. Store surveillance cameras were reviewed to identify Gray. Gray was arrested on March 30th when she was caught stealing again from the same store.

Grey, who has a prior conviction for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree in Onondaga County, will be sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in New York State prison on September 7th. She will be ordered to pay $2,200 in restitution to Ulta Beauty. Gray also waived her right to appeal.

“New York’s lax bail laws give repeat offenders multiple opportunities to continue committing crimes. Ms. Gray has been arrested multiple times in the last several years. This case is yet another example of New York’s failed bail reform,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.