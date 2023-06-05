Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

TOWN OF MAINE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious crash between a car and a motorcycle that occurred Saturday morning in the Town of Maine.



According to the Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle was heading southbound on Route 26 at 8:24 a.m. when it struck a vehicle that was crossing the roadway at the intersection with East Maine Road.



Both the male driver and his female passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.



The driver had a back injury and is listed in serious condition at Wilson Hospital. The passenger received a life-threatening head injury and is in critical condition at Wilson. The car driver had minor injuries.



The crash is still under investigation.