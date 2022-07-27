A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SIDNEY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Police announced that a woman and a dog were killed in a single-vehicle crash last night.

On July 31, 2022, at approximately 7:05 pm, New York State Police at Sidney were dispatched by Delaware County 911 to Parker Hollow Road (about a half mile north of Sunshine Mountain Road) in the town of Sidney to a single vehicle crash.

An investigation at the scene revealed that a vehicle was traveling north when it went off the roadway, struck a tree, and became engulfed in flames.

A 58-year-old woman of Bainbridge, NY, and a dog were located deceased on the scene.

Sidney EMS, Sidney Fire and Sidney Center Fire also responded to the scene.