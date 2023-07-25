CHENANGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A park in the Town of Chenango is reopening after it closed due to flooding two years ago.

Wolfe Park, on Dorman Road, was severely damaged during a flash flood in July of 2021.

Town of Chenango officials say the water uprooted trees and eroded the park’s trails, making it impossible for vehicles to enter if emergency assistance were needed.

The renovations include new signage illuminated by solar power and brochures highlighting trail routes and park history.

There’s also landscaping, new paving, guardrails, fencing, paint, and more.

A new and sturdy bridge has been installed as well as a 25 foot flagpole with an embroidered American flag.

The bridge was created using recycled steel from Broome County’s Department of Public Works.

County Executive Jason Garnar urges the community to come out and see the park’s lush trails, bubbling creeks and waterfalls.

County Executive Jason Garnar says “It’s a really good example of the whole community working together to bring back something that is just a really good asset that we have Wolfe Park here. So I just wanted to thank everybody for all their contributions to the project, this is truly how we build community by working with the community.”

There are 57 known varieties of trees at the park, over its 180 acre landscape.

Garnar says the money for the renovations came from the county’s Small Community Grant Award program and that the use of recycled materials saved 30 thousand dollars on the project.