TODAY:

Clouds building this morning ahead of some wintry weather. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from this morning until tonight for all of the area. Steady snow moves in late morning and into the early afternoon. It will be moderate to heavy at times. As warm air moves in, we transition to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain throughout the afternoon. This continues into the evening. Temperatures continue to rise into tonight and we transition to just rain. Snow accumulation across the area will be 1-4 inches with lower amounts in the valleys and higher totals in higher elevations. The same goes for ice accumulation. Lower ice accumulation in valleys and higher accumulation in higher elevation.

TONIGHT:

Rain showers overnight as temperatures increase throughout the overnight hours. Heavy rain at times is possible.

TOMORROW:

Well above average temperatures on Thursday with clouds holding. A weak disturbance moves through late day bringing rain showers to the area.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Colder and windy for the end of the week. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures are below average Friday into Saturday. Wind chills in the single digits Friday night. We start to warm up by the end of the weekend. Shower chances return by the start of next week with our next area of low pressure moving through.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW/WINTRY MIX TO RAIN

HIGH: 32 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING RAIN SHOWERS LATE DAY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

