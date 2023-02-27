TODAY:

Dry and quiet to start our day before our next winter weather system moves in this evening. Clouds build this morning and into this afternoon. Snow moves in this evening around the dinner time hours and some rain may mix in as well. Generally, the main precipitation type will be snow. The heaviest of snow will be this evening and overnight where snowfall rates will reach 1 to 1.5 inches per hour. Winter weather alerts are in effect for all of the area from this evening until midday tomorrow.

TONIGHT:

Snow and a wintry mix overnight with winds increasing. Wind gusts tonight may reach as high as 30-40 mph. Most of the area tonight will see snow but a wintry mix might be possible at times resulting in a light glazing of ice.

TOMORROW:

Mixed showers linger tomorrow morning and then we dry out by the afternoon but hold onto the clouds.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Stray showers for Wednesday before more scattered showers arrive Thursday. Our next system to watch is on Friday and into Saturday. Accumulating snow is looking possible again. We dry out as we go throughout the weekend but hold onto the cloud cover.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW & WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING MIXED SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW/RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

