TODAY:
Winter weather returns today as steady snow overspreads the area this morning. Winter Weather Alerts are in effect from this morning until tonight as we see accumulating snow throughout the day. Steady snow is moving in this morning and continues into the early afternoon. The heaviest of snow will be from late morning into the early afternoon with snowfall rates of over an inch per hour possible at times. During the late afternoon and early evening, we warm up and see a transition to a wintry mix and eventually rain into tonight. We will actually be our warmest this evening.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we see rain and snow showers as temperatures are close to freezing.
TOMORROW:
Snow showers linger for Thursday but little accumulation is expected.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Stray snow showers for Friday and there is a slight chance for showers on Saturday. Our next weak system moves in Sunday bringing rain and snow showers. Shower chances continue into the beginning of next week.
Have an amazing day!
WEDNESDAY: SNOW TO MIX. WINDY
HIGH: 32 LOW: 31
THURSDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS. BREEZY
HIGH: 27 LOW: 20
FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 29 LOW: 24
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 35 LOW: 22
SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 36 LOW: 23
MONDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 30 LOW: 21
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 30 LOW: 22
