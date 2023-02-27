BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, there will be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. tonight through 7 p.m. tomorrow for the following counties:

Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Susquehanna (PA).

4 to 7 inches of snow is expected with a light glaze of ice. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph.

Plan on slippery, snow-covered road conditions that could impact tomorrow’s morning commute.

The NWS says that the snow will be wet and heavy, making shoveling very difficult. The snow is expected to taper off tomorrow morning before ending late in the afternoon.