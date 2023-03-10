TODAY:

Starting off quiet Friday morning with cloudy skies and low wind speeds. Active weather moves in late morning and early afternoon along with a low pressure system. Scattered snow showers throughout the day with moderate snowfall at times. The snow begins in Tioga, Pennsylvania and moves northeastward across the whole region. Conditions could also be a bit breezy, resulting in blowing snow. The main threats to look out for this afternoon are slippery snow packed roads and low visibilities. Snow accumulations could generally reach 4-7″ by Saturday afternoon, with higher amounts in the higher elevations. High temperatures reach the mid 30’s and decrease mid afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Scattered snow showers continue to affect the Binghamton Area. Snowfall becomes lighter late overnight as the low pressure system moves out towards the Atlantic. Lows in the upper 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Isolated snow showers Saturday morning, followed by drier weather in the afternoon. Cloud cover sticks around for the rest of the day. Highs reach the mid 30’s. Staying cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow flurries. Lows in the mid 20’s.

REST OF WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK:

Dry weather Sunday afternoon with peeks of sunshine. A chance of a rain and snow mix is likely overnight. Rain and snow could likely last into Monday as temperatures remain near average. This transitions to just snow showers on Tuesday as temperatures only reach the mid 30’s that day. Slight chance of snow on Wednesday, but drying out Thursday. Highs only reach the mid 30’s midweek.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WARMER

HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter