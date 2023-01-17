TODAY:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this morning as we see multiple types of precipitation starting our day. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain are all moving through and this precipitation is very temperature dependent. The Winter Weather Advisory expires by this afternoon and isolated rain showers remain. Temperatures reach well above average for highs this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, a passing rain shower remains possible with temperatures holding above freezing.

TOMORROW:

Clouds hold for Wednesday but we do get a break from the active weather. It is short-lived with showers returning by Wednesday night into Thursday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

All types of precipitation starts our day on Thursday before we transition to just rain for the rest of Thursday. As colder air ends our week, we see a transition to snow showers for Friday. Dry weather returns for Saturday and then our next weather-maker enters the region Sunday bringing rain and snow showers to the area. There is a slight chance for showers on Monday.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

