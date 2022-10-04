ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Help spread the warmth this winter by participating in a local community drive.

Little Italy Endicott is partnering with the Endicott Rotary Club and the Endicott Fire Department to host a Winter Essentials Clothing Drive throughout the month of October.

The organizations are inviting the public to donate hats, scarves, gloves, and/or socks this year.

New items from the list can be dropped off at the Endicott Fire Department from now until Saturday, October 22nd. The station is located at 1101 Park Street.

Items will be distributed to the community at the October Halloween Scareousel events/parade on Saturday, October 29th, at the George W. Johnson Park in Endicott.

For questions about the drive, you can call 607-757-2461.