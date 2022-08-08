DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The annual Spiedie Cooking Contest was under new management this year and saw its largest turnout in over a decade.

Roughly 30 contestants may have been motivated by a raft of gift certificate prizes as well as an overall grand prize of a Backyard Chef Grand Champion Belt and a 500 dollar Blackstone Grill sponsored by Maines Food and Party Warehouse.

Hollie Malinovsky Isom, a Whitney Point native who now lives in North Carolina, was grand champion, along with winner of the Founder’s Award for best presentation.

Known for her elaborate decorations, Malinovsky Isom went with a food truck theme this year.

The contest also attracted a pair of 12 year-olds, Andrew Chudacik and Nikhil Datta who both placed in their respective categories.

Over on the celebrity side, Rowdy the Rumble Pony beat out representatives from local T-V and radio stations.

The winning Rumble Pita Spiedies will be sold at this coming Saturday’s game in which the Ponies will once again play as the Binghamton Spiedies.