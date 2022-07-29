NORWICH, NY – Lots of festivities going on this weekend as Commerce Chenango Announces a brand new festival coming to the area.

Chenango County is hosting the inaugural Wine Beer and Food Festival tomorrow, July 30th at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich.



The event is presented by Chenango County Tourism, and will feature wineries, breweries, distilleries, food trucks, restaurants, music, and crafters from around the state.

The President and CEO of Commerce Chenango, Kerri Green says that this festival has been in the works for several years, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

President and CEO of Commerce Chenango, Kerri Green says, “Back in 2020, we started planning, having an idea to do some sort of wine, beer, food festival. We really wanted to find a way to highlight and celebrate all of these breweries and wineries and cideries that have popped up throughout New York State and especially in Chenango County we have some amazing ones right here.”

There are several ticket levels available, including General Admission for $28, the “taster’s ticket” is $40, a VIP ticket is $75, and the designated driver ticket is $15.

Dependent on which ticket you purchase, attendees will receive a variety of perks including a commemorative tasting glass, gift bag, and free parking.

President and CEO of Commerce Chenango, Kerri Green says, “We have a special concierge tent that’s going to be set-up and people tooling around on golf carts that can pick-up what you’re purchasing. You can buy whatever you want all day, stick it in the concierge tent, they’ll help you get it to your car later in the day so we’re just really looking forward to a day of celebration, fun, drinking, eating, food trucks all over the place, it’s just going to be a fantastic day.”

Those you purchase the VIP tickets will be able to enter an hour early on Saturday, and have access to the VIP Lounge.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Jason Wicks band will be performing, followed by the Nate Gross Band at 3:30 till 6:30.

There are twelve different wineries, breweries and cideries, plus a dozen other food vendors, and thirty craft vendors.

Green says they are expecting over 500 people to attend.



For more information on ticket prices and festivities, visit the festivals website https://chenangowbffest.com/