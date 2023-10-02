CONKLIN, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Windsor woman is accused of stealing more than $50,000 from an organization dedicated to helping people with Parkinson’s Disease through the art of boxing.

New York State Police arrested 48 year-old Stacie Congdon and charged her with grand larceny.



Police say that from April 2022 through May 2023, Congdon embezzled the money while serving as the treasurer and president of the non-profit Punch Out Parkinson’s.



Investigators say Congdon made unauthorized withdrawals from the organization’s checking and savings accounts.



Punch Out Parkinson’s operates the Southern Tier chapter of Rock Steady Boxing which is a program that assists people with Parkinson’s in improving their balance and coordination and reducing symptoms such as low voice, masked face and tremors through boxing-style workouts.

Its main location is on Conklin Road in Conklin.