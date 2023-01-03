WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local law enforcement agencies are receiving a belated Christmas gift for their furry K-9 friends.

Students in Windsor High School’s agriculture program designed, made, and donated 121 toys for the K-9 units in our area.

Which include the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Binghamton Police, Vestal Police, Johnson City Police, and Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.

The toys are made out of felt, and are woven into a boondoggle, which gives it its checkered pattern.

Broome County Deputy Sheriff Willard Andres says that the dogs chew through toys quickly, but that they are essential to reward the dogs during training.

Broome County Deputy Sheriff Willard Andres says, “Otherwise, the toys get a little bit expensive that we purchase for the department, so we were given a hundred and twenty toys. As some people seen, my dog actually destroyed one of the toys while we were doing the demonstration for the children, so, they go through quick, and it’ll be nice to have these to help replenish our stock.”

Today, members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office visited the high school to pick up the donation of toys, as well as bring in their K-9’s and give a brief demonstration.

Tina Miner-James teaches agriculture at Windsor and says that she hopes to continue providing donations in the coming years.

She says that local animal shelters and cat toys are next on the list.