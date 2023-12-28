WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An annual tradition more than a half a century old has gathered grapplers from across the state to Windsor.

Windsor High School is hosting the 66th annual Christmas Wrestling Tournament on Thursday and Friday.

The oldest wrestling tourney in the state actually served as a model for the state tournament that was started several years later.

Hundreds of wrestlers from across New York and Pennsylvania are competing.

Windsor coach and Tournament Director Jeff Nolan says it’s an opportunity for athletes to test themselves against the best of the best midway through the season.

“Last year we had 29 state place winners in the top six, nine state champions, more finalists. So, the list goes on and on. We’ve had up to 50 state place winners in our past tournaments, so this is really the first opportunity for a lot of these kids to see a lot of tough matches in consecutive rounds,” said Nolan.

It’s a double elimination tournament with many wrestlers have multiple matches each day.

Nolan credits the school district staff, sponsors and the many volunteers from the wrestling community with helping to stage the event.