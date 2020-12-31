Windsor High School donates meals to local students

WINDSOR, NY – Students in a local school district are getting a second round of food from its high school.

Kids in the Windsor Central School District were handed out 7 days of food last week, because of the holiday break.



That amounted to about 21 thousand meals for its students.

Today, Windsor school buses drove 4 days worth of food out to students in Windsor, amounting to about 13 thousand meals.



Meals consisted of fresh fruits and vegetables, cereal, milk, and other important things.

Superintendent Jason Andrews says it took a team to pull this off.

“Even if school’s not in session, food insecurity is real, certainly in our community across the Southern Tier, across the country. This is a great response from the federal government to the pandemic to be able to provide those meals to families regardless of whether or not they qualify for free lunches, and regardless of whether or not school’s in session.”

Food went out to kids in the Towns of Windsor, Kirkwood, Colesville, and Sanford, no matter the income level of a particular family. Windsor Senior Macenzi Stoeckel says she takes pride in being a student in the district.

“Windsor has a great community. Not even just the school, but obviously the entire community, whether they have kids in school or not, people support other people’s local businesses, and they show up for a lot of things. Athletic events, other activities. It’s great.”

Andrews expressed appreciation to the U-S Department of Agriculture for allowing the school to apply for the waiver required to do this.



The food was fully funded by the federal government through this grant, so families did not have to pay a cent.