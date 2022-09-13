BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local car dealership has officially cut the ribbon at its newest storefront.

Williams Toyota of Binghamton held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the Broome County Chamber and local business owners.

Williams purchased Jack Sherman Toyota on Court Street in Binghamton back in February.

The new car dealership already had locations in Elmira and Sayre, Pennsylvania.

Today’s celebration included free food and ice cream trucks for those in attendance.

Vice President Dalton Williams says that each month, the store receives 100 vehicles to its inventory, and almost always sells 97 of them.

“So online is definitely a big part of the future of the car business. But online with real people is really the differentiator. Here at Williams Toyota Binghamton, we have a team of people ready to assist any question that you might not find online. We believe that the future of the car business is having people in our community here in Binghamton selling cars.”

Williams says that there is a service department on-site, that fixes roughly 2 thousand cars a year.

He says customers have been coming in interested in more hybrid and fuel efficient vehicles.

To find out more about Williams Toyota of Binghamton, you can visit their website at https://www.williamstoyotaofbinghamton.com/