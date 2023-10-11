VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After being open for 90 days, Williams Auto Group officially cut the ribbon at its newest dealership.

In June, Williams purchased Feduke Ford in Vestal, and was joined by members of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce yesterday for an official ribbon cutting celebration.

The dealership located at 2200 Vestal Parkway East includes a service department, sales, and full-service collision center.

The Vice President of Williams Auto Group, Dalton Williams says that there is a large wave of new Ford inventory on the way.

He says that since the acquisition, there is a mixture of new and old faces, some of which have been with Ford for over 10 years.

So, we have new technicians that have joined our team. Bringing lots of years of experience and master certification with Ford. So, if you haven’t visited us or this site in a long time I would ask you to give us a chance. We’ve got a great core back here that’s working hard every day to keep you safe on the road and a brand that you can really rely on.”

Williams says that in the near future, they will be updating the show room and service department with state-of-the-art amenities.

Williams also reiterated the company’s “Drive Pink” campaign that runs till the end of the month.

Williams will donate $50 to the UHS Breast Center for each vehicle sold and one dollar for every vehicle serviced.