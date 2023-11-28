WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Whitney Point Girls Field Hockey Team was recognized by the county for its ongoing dominance in the sport.

For the third year in a row, the Whitney Point Field Hockey team won the New York State Class C Championship.

The Eagles went undefeated throughout the season.

This marks the 8th championship that the program was won since 2014.

The Broome County Executive Jason Garnar visited the school earlier today to congratulate the team and to present a proclamation, declaring November 27th as Whitney Point Field Hockey Day throughout the county.

“It’s a testament to your work ethic. I know that you guys just don’t wake up in the Fall first day of practice and you haven’t practiced before. I know, in order to create a dynasty, which is really what you guys are, you guys have to do this all year round and you travel, and you put in a ton of work,” said Garnar.

The team was given a banner to commemorate their victory. This is the program’s 9th state championship.

Following their victory earlier this month, the team held a victory trot through the halls of the high school and at Caryl E. Adams Elementary for their peers to cheer them on.