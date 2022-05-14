BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Saturday’s mass shooting at the Tops Markets location on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, political leaders at the local and national levels responded, as well as important figures in the area. Some of those responses can be seen below.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

“The President has been briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, NY this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops. The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones.”

Bills QB Josh Allen

“Extremely hard to express the emotions right now. Absolutely heartbroken for the victims and their families, and for the City of Buffalo.”

N.Y. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

“I am heartbroken for the victims of today’s shooting in Buffalo, and am praying for their loved ones and first responders. We must do more to address the scourge of racism and anti-Semitism, and to pass commonsense gun safety measures to keep our communities safe.”

Latest news on the Buffalo mass shooting

N.Y. Governor Kathy Hochul

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.”

Senator Chuck Schumer

“I ache for the victims and their families. I ache for Buffalo. I ache for the tight-knit East Side community. Racism has no place in our state or our country. I’ve spoken with the Mayor of Buffalo and offered any help we can provide. We stand with the people of Buffalo.”

Former Buffalo Mayor Anthony Masiello

“My heart is broken for my city, for our city, on this day of horrific violence. I pray for the victims, their families, and friends, and at some point, may they find peace and consolation. At this time of unspeakable human loss, we cannot lower ourselves to react with more violence and rage, but rather, we need to come together with a common purpose to support our friends and neighbors in their time of greatest need. Our city needs to heal, our city needs hope.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

“I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area.”

New York State Senator Sean Ryan

“I was just briefed on the situation and joined my colleagues, law enforcement, and the Governor as she spoke to the devastated Buffalo community. My heart breaks for the victims of today’s attack, their friends and family, and all of the members of our community who have been impacted. Today, a white supremacist drove to our city to kill members of Buffalo’s Black community. These types of hate crimes and beliefs remain infuriatingly prevalent in our country. We must condemn not only this ghastly act of terrorism, but the despicable beliefs that motivated it as well. Tonight, as people across the country join us in mourning, I know we will be united in our demand for justice.”

NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes

“I am distraught and cannot stop the tears from the news of the mass shooting in my district. At this time what we know is that this attack was racially motivated. The shooter committed an act of terror and an act of hate. I grieve the brutal murder and horrific massacre of innocent lives. We pray for the victims and their families, who are searching for answers with broken hearts.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins

“I am heartbroken for the victims whose lives were cut short in today’s horrific mass shooting in Buffalo, which was a racially motivated hate crime. There is no place in New York for hate and white supremacy or any other hate based ideology. This targeted attack against Black Americans is not a new phenomenon in this country, and now is the time that we as a nation come together to confront this hatred. My thoughts are with the victims’ families whose lives have been shattered by this cruel act of racial hatred and senseless violence.”

State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt

“The tragic shooting that occurred in a Buffalo supermarket Saturday afternoon is heartbreaking for our community and people all across the state and country. My wife and I are praying for the victims and their families.

I want to thank the Buffalo Police Department and Emergency Medical Services for quick action in detaining the suspect and aiding the injured.

New Yorkers stand together in condemning this despicable violence.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

“The shootings in Buffalo are horrific. Their apparent motivation makes it even more so. Hate can have no home in this country, and thoughts and prayers will not be enough.”

Buffalo Bills

“Praying for and with our Buffalo community. Our hearts are with the victims, their families and friends.”

Buffalo Sabres

“We are heartbroken for our community today. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, friends and all of Buffalo.”

Former Bills running back Thurman Thomas

“The news today is heartbreaking and infuriating at the same time. My love goes out to the Buffalo community and to those of you who lost someone. We are here for you and we love you.”