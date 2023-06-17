BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Overnight from Thursday into Friday, around 50 migrants seeking asylum arrived in Cheektowaga from New York City.

Many are wondering the differences between the verbiage between immigrants, migrants, illegal immigrants and asylum-seekers.

On Friday, immigration attorney Rosanna Berardi joined News 4 at 5 to give insight into the topic.

“It’s really unclear. There’s all of these terms used interchangeably. Professionally, I would call them migrants,” Berardi said. “But, upon filing for an asylum application, they do become pending asylum applicants.”

The process to be accepted for asylum is a long one. First, upon arrival to the U.S., you have to file a paper application with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which includes biographical information as well as a reason for seeking asylum, which has to be a “well-founded fear of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, member in a social group,” according to Berardi.

It is rare that these applications will be granted. According to Berardi, the process to get an answer from the government can take at least four years, and less than 10% of applications are granted.

“The asylum system has been overwhelmed and broken for decades and we’re really just seeing the bubble burst right now where we’ve got so many people overwhelming the system,” Berardi said. “Congress needs to step in and fix this immediately.”

After around nine months, asylum seekers can apply for a work permit, allowing them to obtain a job anywhere in Western New York. Agencies can also step in and help them with housing.

The issue of whether they can receive public assistance such as food stamps, or how much of it, is unclear. Additionally, asylum seekers can be removed from the United States if they commit a crime.

All of this can lead to citizenship. If the asylum application is granted, they can receive a green card, which allows them lawful permanent residence, meaning you can live and work in the U.S. permanently. This can lead to a path to citizenship.

“It’s very long and arduous,” Berardi said. “I think a lot of the confusion is just the unknowns and the government isn’t being transparent. I understand security all day long, but it would just be nice to know (more).”