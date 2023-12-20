JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The former Davis College campus in Johnson City is once again on the market after a deal that would have turned it into an artificial intelligence school fell through.

Owner Adam Weitsman has listed the property on Riverside Drive for $6 million with EXIT Realty. Weitsman purchased the 13 acre property for $3.7 million back in 2019, not long after the former bible school merged with another school and closed its J.C. campus.



Back in September, Weitsman announced that he was selling the property to Birchwood Management of Hopewell Junction, New York. Birchwood said at the time that it planned to adapt the facility into the first ever Artificial Intelligence University.



However, the deal fell through after it was discovered that one of Birchwood’s partners, Greg Purdy, was among the more than a thousand people arrested for participating in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U-S Capitol.