ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Owner of Upstate Shredding, Adam Weitsman donated $10,000 to a not-for-profit after hearing that their equipment had been stolen.

Move Along Inc. offers adaptive sports and other programs for people with disabilities who want to participate in athletics and recreation.

The not-for-profit offers wheelchair basketball, sled hockey, paddling, hand cycling, and tennis.

The president of Move Along’s Board of Directors, Mike Smithson says that about three months ago, one of their trailers, filled with basketball wheelchairs was stolen.

He says the trailer was found in Syracuse days later, but without the chairs.

The President of the Board of Directors of Move Along Inc. Mike Smithson says, “We lost 15 basketball wheelchairs. So, now, we’re going to be able to play with a full fleet of chairs again. We won’t have to borrow them from anybody else. And we can have a great time with this.”

Today, at Maine-Endwell High School, Weitsman presented Move Along with a check for $10,000 to replace the stolen chairs and then some.

Smithson brought several basketball wheelchairs for the students to try.

He says that the funding will go towards re-painting the trailer and fixing some of the older equipment.

If you want to get involved, or bring Move Along to a school in your community, visit MoveAlongInc.org