JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A protest that was planned for outside of the Wegmans supermarket in Johnson City has been called off.

Members of Divestment, Accountability, Reinvestment in Our Community, or DAROC, were among those calling for a rally on Saturday to protest the treatment of an African-American family at the store on Thursday.

Activists say they met with Wegmans officials Friday and the company agreed to issue an apology to local artist Kristen Mann, her mother and son who were shopping at the store on Thursday.

Organizers claim that the rapid community response and prospect of direct action pressured Wegmans into making concessions quickly.

In its public apology, Wegmans says it has zero tolerance for racial discrimination of any kind and it stands for diversity and inclusion for all