BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, State Senator Lea Webb is announcing funding to support survivors.

Webb held a news conference today to distribute $120,000 in state money to support local organizations.

Rise-New York is receiving $50,000 to support its advocates. The Crime Victims Assistance Center is also receiving $50,000 dollars, and the Advocacy Center of Tompkins County is getting $20,000.

The Advocacy Center says that the funding will bolster security for its staff, including more cameras, and getting more locks on doors.

Senator Lea Webb says, “In New York State, we have some of the greatest demand for domestic violence support services in the country. And we must continue to work to increase support for survivors and domestic violence support services. To ensure that survivors have both safety and the ability to heal for themselves and their families.”

All of the organizations stressed the importance of these funds, as domestic violence services have seen federal funding cuts.

New York State’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline provides free, confidential support 24/7.

Call 942-6906 or send a text to 997-2121.