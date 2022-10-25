Binghamton, N.Y. (WIVT) – Unsettled weather continues with shower chances in the forecast. When do we dry out? Details below:

TODAY:

Weather on repeat today with mostly cloudy conditions and some stray showers possible. This moisture is from an area of low pressure located off the East Coast. High pressure is trying to build in and filter in dry air which is why showers will stay stray. Above average temperatures also continue today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we stay mostly cloudy and mild temperature wise. Stray showers remain possible due to that area of low pressure off the coast.

TOMORROW:

A cold front moves in for Wednesday bringing scattered showers to the area. Ahead of the cold front, we see above average temperatures but will be cooling down and drying out behind the front for the end of the week.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry air filters in for Thursday behind the cold front, this allows for us to stay dry and see clouds on the decrease. Cooler air also moves in and temperatures are closer to average for the end of the week. Clouds are quick to return for Friday but we remain dry. Sunshine really returns for Saturday ahead of increasing clouds on Sunday. This increase in clouds is ahead of our next area of low pressure that brings showers to the area on Monday.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

