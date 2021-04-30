Waverly man sentenced for robbery at Bradford County produce stand

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Keith Fellers, 38, was sentenced to 3.5 to 8 years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility, court costs, and restitution of $250.00 after a September produce stand robbery in Athens, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 6, 2020, an employee of Blair’s Produce Stand told police that Fellers pretended to purchase things at the counter, but told her that he had was going to rob her and that he had something in his shorts. He allegedly ordered her to lay on the ground as he stole a money box.

After Fellers left, the victim went into a nearby Arby’s for help and police began to search for the suspect.

Officers were able to recover surveillance video that matched the victim’s description of the suspect and police went to Fellers’ home on Sept. 11. After traveling to the Athens Township Police Department Fellers gave a full confession, according to State Police

Fellers was sentenced for robbery, threat of serious bodily injury, a felony of the first degree.