Waverly man indicted in connection to fatal hit and run in Chemung

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Logan Bowman of Waverly has been indicted on one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting by a Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to a fatal accident on Route 60.

On Apr. 16 at 8:47 pm, Chemung County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to County Route 60 in the Town of Chemung for a person found lying in the roadway with severe head injuries.

Deputies learned that 38-year old Brandon E. Lane had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene following the collision. Lane was transported to the Robert Packer Hospital by Greater Valley Ambulance where he was pronounced deceased.

It was learned that Bowman had allegedly been operating a 2007 Dodge Caliber west on County Route 60 when he struck the victim and fled the scene.

Also arrested during the investigation was 18 year old Tashahnda D. Myers, and 30-year old Donald J. Griffith.

Myers was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second degree.

Griffith was arrested after it was found that he was wanted on a warrant for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance out of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

Bowman and Myers were released on appearance tickets and will appear in the Town of Chemung Court at a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police, and Athens Township Pennsylvania Police Department.