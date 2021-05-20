Waverly High School hosting Greater Valley Regional Job Fair

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Career and Technical Education Department at Waverly High School will host the inaugural Greater Valley Regional Job Fair for the general public, as well as juniors and seniors, on May 26.

The event, which will host students from seven area school districts, will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Waverly High School track.

Attendees may arrive for the event and register on site, as there is no pre-registration needed.

Below is a list of more than 50 organizations currently scheduled to attend:

If organizations would like to attend, they may do so by contacting Waverly High School at 607-565-8101.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with community businesses and are thankful they see the value in marketing themselves directly to our local high school juniors and seniors. We have seen strong support and will have businesses from Elmira to Kirkwood, in all different industries”, said Ryan Alo, Waverly’s AP for Career and Technical Education.

The Greater Valley Regional Job Fair is being sponsored by the Hardinge, Inc., Choice 102/WEBO, the Wolverine Den at Waverly High School, the Waverly Business Association, Texas Roadhouse, Wegmans, the New York State Department of Labor – Chemung County Office, and the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.