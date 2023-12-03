SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Waverly Football team won their first state championship in program history with a 46-26 win over Fonda-Fultonville in the Class C title game.

The Wolverines opened the scoring when Senior Quarterback Joey Tomasso connected with Xavier Watson for the only score of the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

After the Braves tied the game in the second, Waverly regained a 14-7 lead thanks to a rushing touchdown from Tomasso with less than a minute to play in the half.

Tomasso would then add another score to extend the lead to 20-7 midway through the 3rd quarter.

The 2 sides would trade touchdowns the rest of the 3rd, with Jake Van Houten and Watson each recording a receiving touchdown to give the Wolverines a 33-20 lead entering the final quarter.

Fonda-Fultonville would respond once more with a touchdown in the 4th quarter but Tomasso and Watson would connect for the 3rd time in the game with 3:36 remaining to extend the lead.

Kolsen Keathley then secured the victory with a 79-yard touchdown run in the final moments of the historic win for the program.

The Wolverines earn their first state title, with Tomasso leading the way with 6 total touchdowns, 3 through the air to Watson.