Watkins Glen Police searching for Ithaca man after high-speed chase, described as “armed and dangerous”

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen Police are searching for Gary V. Kurbanov, who is described as “armed and dangerous” after a high-speed chase on Thursday.

At about 11:57 p.m. the Watkins Glen Police Department observed a black Audi, bearing NYS registration KEN6101, commit several vehicle and traffic violations. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, when then fled at a high rate of speed through the Village of Watkins Glen.

The driver, later identified Kurbanov, fled from officers at 122 mph in a posted 30 mph zone through Watkins Glen. At one point, the vehicle crossed the double solid yellow line, nearly striking a tractor-trailer before continuing on.

Officers continued the pursuit at a high rate of speed out of the Village where the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit as it continued through the county.

The pursuit continued into Burdett and down several side streets before continuing out of Burdett. Police say the pursuit got more reckless as it continued and officers stopped the pursuit for public safety concerns. Kurbanov, now faces several misdemeanor charges and an active Arrest Warrant has been signed and filed.

If you see Kurbanov or know where he is, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.