WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Police say Ivor Williams, 34, is wanted by the department on multiple counts of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree, a class A Misdemeanor. Williams’s last known address is in the Town of Spencer.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Williams you’re asked to call the Watkins Glen Police at 607-535-7883.