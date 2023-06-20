The Waterman Center has finished up its newest project focused on limiting runoff water and improving water quality across the region.

Waterman Conservation Education Center in Apalachin held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to announce the completion of its new innovative storm water infrastructure.

The focus of the project was to create increased water retention in the soil, instead of the water running off the hillside and directly into the Susquehanna River.

The head of the project, Michael Haas works for Delta Engineers and says that the new infrastructure includes a newly paved, porous parking lot, retention ponds, and native plants that can keep up to 14,000 gallons of runoff from polluting the river each time it rains.

Haas says, “The whole intent here was to provide many practices, so that the general public could see them, physically see how they function and perhaps apply that to their business or their own properties.”

Waterman now has a green roof, with native plants on top that act as a sponge and can collect up to an inch of rainfall before a single drop of water rolls off.

Along with its new water infrastructure, Waterman is rolling out new exhibits, facility upgrades and trail renovations.

You can go visit yourself, at 403 Hilton Road in Apalachin.