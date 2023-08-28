ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police and Ithaca Police held a press conference Monday morning August 28, with updates on the disappearance of Thomas Rath on May 20.

The disappearance of Rath began as a missing person’s case.

The case evolved into kidnapping and murder, which spanned two counties and the state of Maine. Today, August 28, marks 100 days since Rath’s disappearance.

As recently as May 31, Rath was seen in a residence in Newfield. However, on August 3, his remains were found in a shallow grave on state lands in Candor in Tioga County.

The cause of Rath’s death is unknown at this time.

As of August 28, 10 people have been arrested in this case. According to police, two have been charged with 2nd-degree murder and nine have been charged with kidnapping in the first degree.

Police say the murder took place in Tioga County.

According to police, this was not random; Mr. Rath was familiar with at least some of the kidnappers.

Thomas Rath lived in the “Jungle” a homeless camp in Ithaca.

One of the suspects charged with murder is currently incarcerated in Maine and police say there will be more arrests.

There is no ongoing danger to people in the Jungle.

Everyone involved and arrested is local to the Ithaca area.