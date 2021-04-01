Watch Live: George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin trial live stream Day 4

MINNEAPOLIS (WETM) – The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in a man’s death continues Thursday after the jury heard a bystander who wept on the witness stand and watched unreleased surveillance footage of George Floyd’s final moments.

Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25th death.

Video is playing a huge role in the early stages of the trial. A mountain of footage — both official and amateur — was presented Wednesday at former police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial that showed how Floyd’s alleged attempt to pass a phony $20 bill at a neighborhood market last May escalated into tragedy one video-documented step at a time.

Derek Chauvin trial: Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death

Video has been key evidence since the beginning of the trial. Minutes into his opening statement, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell spoke about the widely circulated video shot by teenage bystander Darnella Frazier, before playing parts of the footage for the jury.