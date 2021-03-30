Watch Live: George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin trial live stream Day 2

In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Some material presented may be graphic or explicit; viewer discretion advised Live feed from court proceedings

The stream will begin at 10 am. The Trial is scheduled to start around 10:30 am.

MINNEAPOLIS (WETM) – Day 2 of the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death is scheduled to get underway around 10:30 AM ET. The time between 9:30-10:30 is set for the judge and lawyers to consult on procedural items. Our stream will begin around 10 AM.

Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25th death.

We will stream the trial in the player above live as it happens.

On the first day of the trial both sides presented opening statements.

