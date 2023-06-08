BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for registered sex offender, Robert D. Schrauger, 48, of Binghamton, on an outstanding warrant. They are asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Schrauger was previously sentenced to 1-3 years in prison for failing to register with the New York State Sex Offender Registration Act (SORA). He was previously convicted in 1996 of having sexual contact with a 13 year-old girl. He was sentenced to 5 years of probation and 60 days in jail.

Anyone with information regarding to the whereabouts of Schrauger are asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Any tips can be submitted electronically at the BSCO’s website (http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants), or by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. All tips will remain confidential.