OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of the world’s largest fundraisers for a deadly disease is taking place in the coming weeks.

Sunday, September 18th at Hickories Park in Owego marks the return of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.



More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and more than 410 thousand people in New York alone.



It is one of the leading cases of death in the U.S.



This walk is held annually, in more than 600 communities across the country.



Owego Town Supervisor Don Castellucci says that there are roughly 215 participants registered, and organizers are still looking for more.

Owego Town Supervisor Donald Castellucci says, “But until you’re in it, you don’t really understand the full picture of it. And I certainly didn’t until my mother-in-law was diagnosed, and the stress it puts on the family, and the things you have to take care of that you wouldn’t think of, so, yes you’re trying to be supportive on the social media to people that you know, but until you’re sitting in that position, you really don’t know it.”

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s by creating a garden of colored pinwheels.



Each color represents people’s connection with the disease, such as family members, caregivers, and those with Alzheimer’s.



Castellucci says that they are more than halfway to their financial goal, but more involvement is always appreciated.



To donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, register or volunteer for the walk, visit https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=walk_homepage.