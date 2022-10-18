BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton University leader is encouraging the local business community to see how diversity can improve their bottom line.

Doctor Karen Jones serves as Binghamton University’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. She visited the Binghamton Rotary Club’s weekly meeting today and gave a presentation regarding the initiatives underway at BU and how they can be implemented into all aspects of economy and society.

She says that the university is making an effort to recruit underrepresented students, staff and faculty to increase diversity.

Vice President of DEI at Binghamton University, Karen Jones says, “Recognizing that everyone has a way of contributing, and unless we invite everyone to have a voice at the table, including those who have been historically marginalized, we’re not showcasing our best talent. And so, in order to do that, we have to talk about the value of allowing everyone to have a seat at the table.”

Doctor Jones has been at Binghamton University for a little over two years now. She says that BU’s DEI initiatives have been a success, but that she wishes the work was highlighted and showcased more than it is.

Jones says that the recent focus has its roots in affirmative action and multi-culturalism.