ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Visions Federal Credit Union employees recently raised over $20,000 to support the American Heart Association.

54 members of the Visions team, along with company mascot Kirby Kangaroo, participated in the annual Southern Tier Heart Walk on April 10th.

Leading up to the event, Visions held an internal campaign which included efforts to raise funds for the AHA while increasing awareness and educating staff on topics related to heart disease and prevention. The campaign was led by Visions’ Director of Business and Indirect Development, Dan Spence.

Spence, who also serves as Co-Chair for the Southern Tier Heart Walk, was proud of his colleagues efforts.

“We tracked almost 2,000 minutes of physical activity that day,” said Spence. “It was a cold morning, but our team came through for a great cause!”