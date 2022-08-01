ENDWELL, NY (WIVT-WBGH) – Visions Federal Credit Union announces 2022 scholarship recipients.
Recently, $25,000 was awarded to select students for the 2022-2023 school year.
Both the Visons Cares and Visions Salutes scholarships recognize college-bound and currently enrolled college students for performance in academics, extracurricular activities, and dedication to their communities.
Applications for next year’s scholarships will open December 2022.
The student recipients of the Visions Cares Scholarship include:
- Natalie Jackson
- Kayleigh Simpson
- Christopher Muggeo
- Seamus McGovern-Lind
- Grace Ciaravino
- Sheridan Ballard
- Ryan Munger
- Benjamin Holicky
- Ryan Derkowski
- Colin Wickizer
- Adam Michael Ackerman
- Thomas Gautier
- Justin Wardell
- Elai Kindler
- Kyle Colsten
- Kelly DeBow
- Amanda Homan
- Elizabeth Rice
- Carson Leombrone
- Colleen Denmon
The following students were awarded the Visions Salutes Scholarship:
- Christopher Muggeo
- Logan Fetterman
- Carson Leombrone
- Liam Hill
- Phaedra Day