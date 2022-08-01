ENDWELL, NY (WIVT-WBGH) – Visions Federal Credit Union announces 2022 scholarship recipients.

Recently, $25,000 was awarded to select students for the 2022-2023 school year.

Both the Visons Cares and Visions Salutes scholarships recognize college-bound and currently enrolled college students for performance in academics, extracurricular activities, and dedication to their communities.

Applications for next year’s scholarships will open December 2022.

The student recipients of the Visions Cares Scholarship include:

Natalie Jackson

Kayleigh Simpson

Christopher Muggeo

Seamus McGovern-Lind

Grace Ciaravino

Sheridan Ballard

Ryan Munger

Benjamin Holicky

Ryan Derkowski

Colin Wickizer

Adam Michael Ackerman

Thomas Gautier

Justin Wardell

Elai Kindler

Kyle Colsten

Kelly DeBow

Amanda Homan

Elizabeth Rice

Carson Leombrone

Colleen Denmon

The following students were awarded the Visions Salutes Scholarship: