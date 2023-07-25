ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Village of Endicott has installed license plate reading cameras to increase public safety.

The license plate readers have been installed at the busiest entrances and exits to the village.

Mayor Linda Jackson says that the cameras are also linked to Broome County’s emergency communications center.

Jackson says that the village’s lighting department made sure that the cameras can pick up detail even in low light.

She says that the readers will help identify where the vehicles are coming from, and where they are headed.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson says, “If somebody commits a crime in lets say Johnson City and they come into here, we’ll know about it, because these cameras are hooked up to the Broome County Emergency Services. And, that way, we’ll know what’s going on in the Village, and if somebody comes in that is undesirable, the police will now about it and can take affirmative action.”

Jackson says the cameras won’t result in additional traffic stops and are not used to track the movements of all residents but will aid in crime investigations.

She says the biggest benefit to the cameras is the collaboration with Broome County to reduce response time.