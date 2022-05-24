ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott is working alongside the community to transform the downtown and support a vibrant, local economy.

The Village of Endicott was selected by the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council to receive a ten-million dollar award through the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.



The Endicott DRI Local Planning Committee is seeking the community’s input through a survey. The survey is available until June 7th and can be accessed by downloading the Instant Input app or visit https://www.endicottdri.com/get-involved.



Committee members urge the community to share feedback on each of the twenty-two project proposals. The Endicott Local Planning Committee will discuss the suggestions at the next meeting, held on June 14th.