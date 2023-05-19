TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The family who owned and operated the Mai Thai Restaurant on Grand Ave in Johnson City have opened a new, more modern Thai spot on Washington Ave in the Town of Union.

Villa Thai Restaurant officially cut the ribbon during its grand opening this morning.

Villa Thai is family owned and operated by the Malaythong family.

Compared to Mai Tai in JC, this new space has 75 seats compared to 47.

Co-Owner of the restaurant, Justin Malaythong says that the food has a modern twist that will completely change your experience with Thai food.

Justin Malaythong, Co-Owner of Villa Thai says, “Thai food and Thai cuisine is meant to be shared and eaten with people and friends together. And that was our whole for this place. To come together as one, and eat together as one.”

Justin says that for the most part, the menu is completely customizable to fit the customer’s needs, including gluten free and vegan options.

For its grand opening, Villa Thai will be open eight days straight until next Saturday from 11:30 to 8 p.m. After this week, it will begin its regular hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Villa Thai is located at 29 Washington Avenue in Endicott’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative District.