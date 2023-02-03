JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Johnson City Police have released body cam video from the protest held Wednesday night at Wegmans showing their arrest of former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan.

Police issued a follow up news release, posted below, in which it retracts assertions made yesterday that Ryan had lied about going shopping in the store prior to the protest.

J.C. Police now acknowledge that Ryan did purchase grocery items and did not arrive with the protesters.

However, they continue to assert that Ryan’s subsequent arrest was lawful as he did not comply with multiple commands to leave private property.

Ryan argues that because he was there as merely a legal observer, he should have been allowed to stay and document the event.

Here is a link to the video on the Johnson City Police Department Facebook page: https://fb.watch/it8IQTUz3S/

J.C. Police say they intend to release additional body camera footage related to the protest that led to the closure of Wegmans and the arrests of 15 people, including Ryan.

Read JCPD’s full statement below: