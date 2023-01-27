Warning: Graphic and explicit video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Video footage of the attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released by a judge Friday morning. The footage includes a San Francisco Police Department officer’s body camera, Paul Pelosi’s 911 call for help, David DePape’s confession tape, and home surveillance video showing DePape breaking into the Pelosi home.

Police Body Camera Footage

Body camera footage shows two San Francisco police officers walking up to the front door of the Pelosi house minutes after Paul Pelosi called 911. The attempted murder suspect, David DePape, and Paul Pelosi answer the door. DePape is holding a hammer and gripping Mr. Pelosi’s arm. Paul Pelosi also has his hand on the hammer.

Police ask what’s going on. DePape smiles and answers, “Everything’s good.”

An officer orders, “Drop the hammer!”

DePape replies, “Uh, nope.”

Paul Pelosi lets go of the hammer and tries to move away from DePape before DePape swings the hammer. Police enter the home and tackle DePape to the ground.

Mr. Pelosi can be seen lying on the ground seemingly unconscious while police gain control of DePape and the hammer. Police then call for backup and paramedics.

Surveillance Video From Pelosi Home

The security footage of the patio outside Pelosi’s home shows DePape walking around the backyard looking through a backpack. He ends up taking what looks like a hammer and putting on a pair of gloves before approaching the home and smashing the window.

Paul Pelosi’s 911 Call

Paul Pelosi dialed 911 on speaker so DePape would know he was calling police, SFPD Lt. Carla Hurley said. Mr. Pelosi can be heard speaking cryptically to the San Francisco Police Department dispatch and telling them he did not know DePape, the man who had just broken into his home. Mr. Pelosi ends the call by saying, “He’s (DePape) telling me to get the hell off the phone.”

Read the full transcript of the 911 call below:

OPERATOR: San Francisco Police…

PELOSI: Oh I guess I told them…what is this?

OPERATOR: This is San Francisco Police, do you need help?

PELOSI: Oh well there’s a gentleman here just waiting for my wife to come back, Nancy Pelosi. He’s just waiting

for her to come back but she’s not going to be her for days, so I’m just going to have to wait.

OPERATOR: Okay, do you need police, fire, medical for anything?

PELOSI: Uh I don’t think so. I don’t think so.

OPERATOR: Okay

PELOSI: Is the Capitol Police around? They’re usually here at the house protecting my wife.

OPERATOR: No this is San Francisco Police.

PELOSI: No, I understand. Uh…Okay well uh, I don’t know what do you think?

DEPAPE (in the background): [inaudible]

PELOSI: Uh he says everything’s good. I’ve got a problem, but he says everything’s good.

OPERATOR: Ok, call us back if you change your mind.

PELOSI: No, no this gentleman just came into the house and he wants to wait here for my wife to come home.

and so anyways…

OPERATOR: Do you know who the person is?

PELOSI: No I don’t know who the person is. He’s telling me not to do anything.

OPERATOR: What is your address sir?

PELOSI: 2640 Broadway

OPERATOR: What is your name?

PELOSI: My name is Paul Pelosi. Anyway this gentleman says…he’s telling me to put the phone down and just

do what he said. Ok?

OPERATOR: Ok, what’s the gentlemen’s name?

PELOSI: I don’t know

DEPAPE: My name’s David

PELOSI: The name’s David

OPERATOR: Ok and who is David?

PELOSI: I don’t know…what’s that?

DEPAPE: I’m a friend of theirs.

PELOSI: He says he’s a friend.

OPERATOR: But you’ve don’t know who he is.

PELOSI: No ma’m

OPERATOR: Okay

PELOSI: He’s telling me I’m being very [inaudible] so I gotta stop talking to you.

OPERATOR: Okay, you sure? I can stay on the phone with you to make sure everything’s okay

PELOSI: No he wants me to get the hell of the phone, okay?

OPERATOR: Okay

PELOSI: Thank you

OPERATOR: Okay bye.

— End of 911 call —

DePape’s Confession Tape

(Warning: Graphic language in audio tape)

DePape was interrogated by San Francisco Police Department Lt. Carla Hurley while he was in custody in a hospital. On tape, DePape confesses to breaking into the Pelosi home, attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer, and explains his motive.

The video and audio tapes were released by a judge in response to a public information request filed by several media outlets following DePape’s preliminary hearing. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office argued that releasing the footage to news media outlets would only allow people to manipulate it leading to false information being spread.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ultimately ruled that there was no reason to keep the video out of the public view and from the media, adding that prosecutors have already played portions of it in open court–meaning people have seen it.

When asked about the footage’s anticipated release, Nancy Pelosi said her husband’s wellbeing was her biggest concern.

“My biggest concern is my husband’s wellbeing, and we take that day to day,” Pelosi said. “I’m really grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support for him and that is what our focus is.”

Pelosi added that she wasn’t sure if she would watch the video upon its release.

“It will be a very hard thing to watch an assault on my husband’s life,” Pelosi said.

David DePape, 42, is currently behind bars for the attack and is facing both state and federal charges including breaking in the Pelosi home and beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Additionally, police believe DePape planned to kidnap Nancy Pelosi.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to both the federal and state charges.