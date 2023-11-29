(WIVT/WBGH) – Holiday preparations began just weeks ago when Vestal’s most famous tree arrived at Rockefeller Plaza. Now, the Norway Spruce is ready for its official debut.

The 80-foot-tall, 43-foot-in-diameter, 12-ton tree will be lit tonight during the 91st annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the ceremony will kick off at 7 p.m. on NBC and will feature performances from a variety of stars.

The tree was cut down from a Vestal residence on November 9 before traveling to Manhattan on a 115-foot-long trailer. The Spruce arrived in Rockefeller Center on November 11 and was hoisted into place by a crane. It has since been adorned with over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights as well as a 9-foot, 900-pound Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals.

The tree will be officially illuminated just before 10 p.m.